SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 37,677 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,677 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

