SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 3,498,042 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SSI Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,498,042 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $158.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $158.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

