SSI Investment Management LLC Purchases 789 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SSI Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $189.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,187,980.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,849,022. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

