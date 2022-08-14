SSI Investment Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

NYSE:NOC opened at $479.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.56. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.