SSI Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SSI Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $1,193,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $8,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $314.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $323.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

