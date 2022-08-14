Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Holdings Increased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.32% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $19,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,676,000 after purchasing an additional 599,484 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,979,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,201,000 after purchasing an additional 133,635 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,808,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,716,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 77,948 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.38. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 151.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.