Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.34.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 918,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,214. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Spire Global by 127.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spire Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire Global by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Spire Global by 33.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.