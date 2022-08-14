Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.42–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$83.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.61 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Up 11.2 %

SPIR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 918,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,214. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 418.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 819,566 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

(Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

