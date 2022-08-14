SPINDLE Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $260,642.26 and $1,037.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,480.32 or 0.99878042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00047989 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00228590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00145139 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00262103 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00051965 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004563 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

