Spheroid Universe (SPH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $169,450.00

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $169,450.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spheroid Universe alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spheroid Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spheroid Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.