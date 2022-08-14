Spheroid Universe (SPH) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $169,450.00

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $169,450.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002326 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013872 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spheroid Universe Coin Trading
