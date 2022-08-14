Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Update

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Spectral Medical Price Performance

EDTXF remained flat at $0.38 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,465. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. Spectral Medical has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.45.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative net margin of 548.32% and a negative return on equity of 322.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Spectral Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

