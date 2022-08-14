SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.9% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.