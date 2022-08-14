Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOVGet Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $3.00 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

