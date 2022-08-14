Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LOV opened at $3.00 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29.
About Spark Networks
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.