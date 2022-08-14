Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Southern Copper worth $98,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

NYSE SCCO opened at $49.18 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

