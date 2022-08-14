South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

South Jersey Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SJI opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About South Jersey Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.