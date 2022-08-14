South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
South Jersey Industries Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SJI opened at $34.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.
About South Jersey Industries
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
