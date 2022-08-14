Sonar (PING) 24-Hour Volume Hits $32,098.00

Sonar (PING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Sonar has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $32,098.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013941 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform.

Buying and Selling Sonar

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

