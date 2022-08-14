Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 628,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SLDB. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 604,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,765. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.