Solanium (SLIM) Price Tops $0.14

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. Solanium has a market cap of $13.89 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solanium has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002369 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Solanium Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
