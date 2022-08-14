Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Short Interest Up 87.5% in July

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 65,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of DNAB remained flat at $9.74 during trading hours on Friday. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,301,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,162,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

