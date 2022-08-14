Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.70 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $221.58 million and approximately $31.70 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,279.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00127000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00036362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 43,224,273,016 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

