Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Short Interest Update

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 511,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $681.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,947,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
