Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Short Interest Update

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 511,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $681.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,947,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

