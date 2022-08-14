Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 639,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 801,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Smith & Nephew

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,930,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,221,000 after buying an additional 711,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $20,537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,781,000 after buying an additional 532,763 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,148. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,295 ($15.65) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,455.67.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Recommended Stories

