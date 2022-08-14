Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.45.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,443. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.