Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51,980 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 127.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.36. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $186.87. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

