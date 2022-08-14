SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.0566 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $60.81 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,480.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004113 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00127648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00064210 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,178,378,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,559,817 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

