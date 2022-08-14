SingularityDAO (SDAO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.02 Million

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $19.34 million and $1.02 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004133 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00036937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00127918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00063636 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

