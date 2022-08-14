Sinecera Capital LLC Has $9.51 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sinecera Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,366 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 96,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 241,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,703,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,914,000 after acquiring an additional 255,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $103.66 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.32.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.