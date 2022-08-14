Sinecera Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sinecera Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 2.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VDE opened at $110.74 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

