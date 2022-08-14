SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Makes New $167,000 Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 136,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PAA stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.10%.

Insider Transactions at Plains All American Pipeline

In related news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

