SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $239,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,196,052 shares of company stock worth $380,334,353 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $308.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.45 and a 200 day moving average of $291.15. The company has a market cap of $292.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.