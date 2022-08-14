SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Invests $225,000 in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,547,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,581,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $869,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $26.06 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59.

