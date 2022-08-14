Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.68-$6.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages recently commented on SIEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €178.00 ($181.63) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.22.
OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. 175,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
