SHPING (SHPING) Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week

SHPING (SHPING) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $20.64 million and approximately $260,195.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHPING alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,587.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00128348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00063229 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,762,423,624 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.