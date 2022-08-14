Short Interest in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Declines By 32.1%

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 305,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in WPP during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.32) to GBX 1,230 ($14.86) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $958.33.

WPP Price Performance

WPP Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE WPP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.75. 108,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,941. WPP has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

