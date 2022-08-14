Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Drops By 60.0%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE:WEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. 19,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,310. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

