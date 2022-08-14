Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Expands By 24.0%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ VLYPO opened at $24.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.