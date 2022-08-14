Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Increases By 87.5%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Trend Micro Price Performance

Shares of Trend Micro stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $434.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

