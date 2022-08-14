Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Increases By 25.1%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOD’S Price Performance

Shares of TODGF stock remained flat at $33.92 on Friday. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TODGF. Jefferies Financial Group raised TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TOD’S from €42.00 ($42.86) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TOD’S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

