Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Decreases By 25.2%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Weir Group Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:WEIGF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

