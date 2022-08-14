Short Interest in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Declines By 23.8%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
TOIIW opened at $0.89 on Friday. Oncology Institute has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.64.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.
