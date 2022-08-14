Short Interest in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Rises By 14.3%

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.90. 2,648,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

