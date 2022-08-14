Short Interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Drops By 22.2%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 25.3 %
Shares of TERN opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $13.77.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
