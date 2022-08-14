Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Grows By 17.2%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TAOP opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taoping has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.12.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taoping in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Cloud-Based Technology, Blockchain Technology, and Traditional Information Technology.
