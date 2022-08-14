Short Interest in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNW) Increases By 16.8%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZNW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Surrozen Price Performance

Shares of SRZNW stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. Surrozen has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26.

