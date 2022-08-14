Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Declines By 29.7%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Strattec Security Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ STRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Strattec Security in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Strattec Security by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 638,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 158,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

