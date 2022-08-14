Short Interest in SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK) Decreases By 32.1%

SPK Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPK Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPK remained flat at $10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,492. SPK Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPK Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPK Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPK Acquisition Company Profile

SPK Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

