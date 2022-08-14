Short Interest in Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) Decreases By 29.1%

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Safe-T Group by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Safe-T Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Safe-T Group by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safe-T Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFET remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,624. Safe-T Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 118.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

