Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Drops By 48.0%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.3 %

RMCF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. 2,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 million, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Andrew Berger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $120,780.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 2.36% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

