Short Interest in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT) Drops By 33.3%

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyrophyte Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $994,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Pyrophyte Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pyrophyte Acquisition alerts:

Pyrophyte Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Pyrophyte Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading on Friday. 17 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. Pyrophyte Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

About Pyrophyte Acquisition

Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the energy transition industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyrophyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.