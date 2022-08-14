Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Rises By 27.2%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Prenetics Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,586. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11. Prenetics Global has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prenetics Global in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prenetics Global stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.11% of Prenetics Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

